WASECA — A 48-year-old Rochester man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving rear-ended a transit van Thursday morning on the east edge of Waseca.
Christopher Michael Johnson was driving a westbound 2014 Ford Focus at 7:26 a.m. when the car and a westbound 2011 Ford Transit collided on Highway 14, the State Patrol said.
Johnson was treated at the hospital in Waseca.
The driver of the transit van, Mitchel Gene Ferden, 25, of Eyota, was not injured.
Johnson and Ferden both were cited for careless driving, the patrol said.
