MANKATO — Minutes after taking his last cancer-fighting pill, 7-year-old Chay Simonson stepped out his front door to a surprise he won't soon forget.
First came cheers from the families members who had tiptoed onto the Simonson's driveway in Mankato.
Then came the caravan of firefighters, police and sheriff officers, relatives, friends, teachers and classmates.
Dozens of vehicles containing well-wishers lined up for blocks to help the Washington Elementary School first-grader celebrate his last day of chemotherapy Monday.
Chay waved and shyly said “thank you” as vehicle after vehicle brought balloons, gifts and signs carrying messages, including “Superman's got nothing on you,” and “Superheroes don't wear capes, they fight cancer.”
Parents Jackie and Chris Simonson and many others have for three years been calling Chay a superhero in his own right for defeating acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Chay was 4 years old when he was diagnosed with the most common type of cancer in children.
Fevers and leg pain prompted a trip to the doctor in 2018. Chay spent a month in the hospital after he was diagnosed, followed by another eight months of intensive chemotherapy.
Chay since has been on a maintenance regiment of daily oral chemo pills and monthly trips to Rochester for a full day of chemo treatment and tests.
Chay has been a trooper through the treatments and their side effects, his mother says.
“He's just been amazing through everything. He never throws a stink. He's a true superhero,” Jackie said.
Chay was excited to start kindergarten last year at Washington Elementary School. He got to experience only a few months in a classroom before the pandemic struck.
He's since been learning from home. And he's been doing pretty well at it, his mom said, including reading at a third grade level.
Big brother Dakodah, 11, also is learning remotely as the family has taken extra precautions to minimize Chay's risk of coronavirus exposure. Dakodah has been a supportive protector of his little brother, Jackie said.
With his treatment now complete, Chay likely will get to go to second grade in-person next fall. Dakodah also is looking forward to his first year at Prairie Winds Middle School.
The Simonsons are continuing to take extra precautions at least for a few more weeks and Jackie thought of the surprise drive-by parade as a way for Chay's many supporters to celebrate from a safe distance.
She succeeded in keeping the curtains pulled and Chay busy inside while the well-wishers got into position.
The gifts were a treat, but Chay said he was the most excited that “everyone came.”
Chay will still have to make regular trips to Rochester for checkups.
But his surprise celebration left him dreaming about a future with cancer and chemotherapy long forgotten.
After sitting in a fire engine for the first time and getting to sound the sirens, Chay said he has decided he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.
