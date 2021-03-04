NEW ULM — A donated building is bringing a community career and technical education center closer to fruition.
The center will open in August and will serve students from New Ulm and surrounding high schools as well as members of the public. It will offer classes and certifications in trades ranging from welding to robotics.
The new center will be located in the former Windings manufacturing facility on North Valley Street. The manufacturing company moved to a new building a few years ago.
New Ulm Public Schools officials were looking for a building to purchase when the Ryberg family came forward with a generous offer, said Supt. Jeff Bertrang.
Roger Ryberg is former owner of Windings and still owns the property once occupied by the now employee-owned company. He and his family are donating the 30,000-square-foot building and a storage building, valued at $1.5 million, to the school district.
“It’s exciting to think of this property incubating a career and technical education center, providing education for practical careers for generations of New Ulm’s finest,” Ryberg said in a statement. “New Ulm has been good to us. We’re happy to be reinvesting in New Ulm.”
The donation paperwork is in the process of being finalized. The district is also working with an architect on plans to remodel the facility, Bertrang said. The district also has appointed one educator and soon will hire a second to develop curriculum and help get the center ready for its first students.
Planning for the career and technical center began four years ago with support from business partners with the aim of preparing students for in-demand trades jobs.
“There is such a shortage of skilled trades in our state and in our own region,” Bertrang said.
The new center will provide new opportunities for students and workers of all ages, the superintendent said.
Some of the high school’s existing career and technical classes will move to and expand in the new center. New programs including auto body repair also are being created.
Busing will be provided between the high school building and the new center.
The programs also will be open to students of other area schools that do not have their own such offerings.
Some programs will offer chances for students to earn professional certifications before they graduate high school.
The school district also will partner with area businesses to provide training and retraining to their employees. There also will be training opportunities for other adult community members, Bertrang said.
Business partners are helping develop curriculum and will provide internship opportunities.
“It’s a great partnership and we’re looking forward to the opportunities our kids are going to have,” Bertrang said.
The donated building is not the only gift that is helping the school district establish the center. Grants have included $100,000 from the New Ulm Economic Development Authority and $140,000 in federal dollars from the Carl Perkins Vocational and Technical Education Act.
Windings also has donated some furnishings for the building.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support a local project that will have a significant positive impact not only for the residents of New Ulm, but for those in the surrounding region as well,” Windings CEO Heather Braimbridge-Cox said in a statement.
