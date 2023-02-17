NORTH MANKATO — South Central College paramedic certification student Michaela Laffin remembers too well the sense of feeling off-course while trying to figure out her career goals early on in her education.
“I initially started out at a four-year university because that is what I thought I had needed to do, and I found myself completely lost,” she said.
“I had gotten my EMT certification in high school in Wisconsin and realized I already kind of knew what I wanted to do, so coming here just gave me that opportunity to get back on track.”
On Friday, Laffin joined other SCC students in explaining career opportunities in the emergency and medicine field to area ninth graders as part of the Career Navigator Program.
Health care, nursing and mechatronics are among the most current in-demand fields, according to South Central College.
The program is a partnership between SCC, the South Central Service Cooperative and local school districts that helps students begin the career exploration process in several different fields, including the arts, communications, engineering and manufacturing, health and science, human services and business management.
Thousands of students across more than 20 local districts are expected to participate this year.
Throughout the day, presenters give students a short snapshot of what different fields get involved in; Laffin’s group gave high school students the chance to take part in hands-on activities related to emergency care.
“We’ve been doing c-spine mobilization using the backboard and c-collars and stuff. We’ve been showing them our gear bags,” she said.
Fields also in-demand include those such as the machine tool tech industry, welding, ag and diesel mechanics and auto service.
Lynn Waterbury, SCC’s Career Navigator assistant, said the program gives students a chance to not only explore different fields but also see what jobs exist locally.
“It’s really introducing students to what’s available in the community, getting the community involved in the next generation. Getting the ninth graders to think about what it is that they want to do, and it might be a job that they’ve never heard of before that just sparks that interest,” she said.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown ninth-grader Miley Roemhildt, who said she’s interested in fields such as architecture and interior design, got the chance to help out with Laffin’s presentation.
She said she learned a lot throughout the day on Friday.
“It’s really interesting. You’re able to learn things you never would have thought of before,” she said.
Laffin said her best advice to students planning their career is to not feel pressured to stick to one path.
“Just not to feel the pressure of having to do that traditional university style and to not be afraid to take a step back, even if they do start that four-year program, to kind of reassess and look at what you want to do,” she said.
The Career Navigator Program was first established in 2017 and will go through the end of March this year.
