LE CENTER — Le Sueur County is opening grant applications for CARES recovery fund grants meant to assist non-profit organizations adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants up to $10,000 are offered to non-profits that have physical locations in the county and are registered 501(C)3 organizations. Some 501(C)19 and 501(C)23 veterans-related organizations may also be eligible.
Organizations may use the funds for expenses such as payroll, rent or mortgage payments, utilities and payments to suppliers.
The application period is Oct. 19-23. Program guidelines and a full list of eligibility requirements is available at the county’s website, www.co.le-sueur.mn.us.
Questions about the grant program can be directed to: LSCSmallBusiness@co.le-sueur.mn.us.
