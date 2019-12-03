ST. PETER — Caribou Coffee will open its small-format Caribou Cabin in St. Peter on Monday.
The Caribou Cabins have drive-thru windows, with two order points, and walk-up windows. There is no interior seating.
Customers also can order ahead via their Caribou Perks App.
The company announced plans for the new small-format locations in August and opened the first location in Jordan last month.
The shop will also carry a selection of breakfast sandwiches and bakery items.
On Dec. 14-15 $1 from every customer visit will go back to the St. Peter Booster Club.
