MANKATO — Three suspects are in custody after a reported carjacking near Minnesota State University and a high-speed chase that ended in Janesville, according to police scanner transmissions.
MSU sent a text to students at 1:16 p.m. Thursday of an armed robbery and advising students to "stay clear and find safe shelter immediately."
MSU sent a text shortly after that saying the persons had "left the city of Mankato and there is no longer a threat to the campus community."
Transmissions about the incident on the police scanner indicate an armed carjacking was reported outside a business on Stadium Road.
An officer soon after spotted the stolen BMW and it fled onto Highway 14, reaching a speed of up to 130 mph. The vehicle exited the highway and went into Janesville, where three occupants got out of the vehicle but were caught.
A gun was recovered.
This story will be updated.
