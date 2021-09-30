gmg

MANKATO — Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic will be inducted into the Greater Mankato Growth Hall of Fame.

GMG, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam announced the winners for businesses, professionals and organizations.

The GMG Business Awards and Hall of Fame celebration will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato and online. Go to greatermankato.com/hall-fame.

The Hall of Fame winner is honored for contributions to a vibrant community, including improving the quality of life, creating quality jobs and developing opportunities for their employees.

Other awards:

Business Legacy: Mankato Independent Originals

The Legacy Award honors private sector businesses in business in the Greater Mankato region for 10 or more years and have previously been inducted to the Hall of Fame. 

Distinguished Business: Bumbelou

Honored for contributions including demonstrating personal and business ethical qualities, including dedication to family, community, the environment and private enterprise.

Entrepreneurial Business: Borgs Homes Realty

Brian Fazio Business Education Partnership: South Central College and South Central Service Cooperative (Education); Lime Valley Advertising and OMG-Otto Media Group (Business)

Hap Halligan Leadership Award: Kyle Mrozek

Young Professional of the Year: Nate Olsen

Visit Mankato Awards 

Bring it Home: Anthony Ford Pond Hockey

Hospitality: Mankato MoonDogs & ISG Field Investors

City Center Partnership Awards

City Design Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding architectural design enhancements:

New Construction (over $5,000,000): Bridge Plaza

New Construction ($2,000,000 - $5,000,000): Frandsen Bank & Trust

Downtown Detail: SiloArt

Preservation Stewardship: Moulin Rouge House B&B

Creative Placemaking: Coffee Hag landscape

GreenSeam Awards 

Seamed in Success: Shane Bowyer

