The Carnegie Art Center’s current exhibit is the first show ever for a group of artists who evidently share characteristics with their host site’s new board of directors.
Kids with works on the walls and the adults working in partnership with a next-door organization all have enthusiasm for connecting with their community. They also demonstrate willingness to try fresh approaches, whether that’s with paint techniques or gallery schedules.
“We don’t usually have shows this time of year, but Cultivate Mankato was looking for a place to exhibit,” said Craig Groe, a Mankato artist and Carnegie board member.
“The Giving Tree” showcases the creativity of Cultivate Mankato team members as well as the creative preschoolers enrolled at the child development resource center located next door to the Carnegie.
A large decorated tree in the rotunda is the centerpiece of the exhibit. The work, with its many branches, is a collaborative effort that represents the importance of interconnectedness and relationships.
Groe is one of an 11-member board formed earlier this year in an effort to keep the Carnegie going after a long hiatus as the result of health concerns about the coronavirus.
Scheduled spring exhibits were shown in the center’s galleries; however, the Carnegie lost its longtime executive director in early January when Hope Cook died unexpectedly at her home.
Cook had been the overseer for upcoming shows and, at times, used her own money to fund building updates and make purchases for the Carnegie.
“When Hope was running the place, it was all her,” Groe said.
The new board is taking on the duties of scheduling exhibits, keeping the nonprofit in good shape financially and finding ways of increasing public awareness of what goes on inside the doors of the building at 120 S. Broad St.
A search is in progress to find a new director. In the meantime, board members have divided up duties.
Retired Minnesota State University professor Brian Frink is a painter who over the years has made many connections with other visual artists. Frink is one of the board members delegated with the task of scheduling Carnegie exhibits. The calendar looks “pretty solid,” he said.
“Shows are scheduled for a year out,” Frink said.
With his expertise in financial advising and insurance, board President Shannon Sinning’s knowledge of how to run a business is being used to keep the nonprofit in good shape and to make sure its legal documents are in order. He sees the practice of shared duties as a recipe for the center’s continued success.
“We get to do what we love to do, and the artists get to do what they love to do.” Sinning said.
The board identified that the center has had a problem connecting with the public.
Longtime area residents who drive by may stop to admire the Carnegie’s architectural style and brick and limestone exterior, yet they often aren’t aware of the creative experiences that could be enjoyed if they entered the front doors.
Longtime KMSU Radio host Karen Wright commented during a recent interview with Groe that she’d never seen the Carnegie’s interior.
“I knew it was a historic building, but I thought it was a place that was just used by artists as studio space.”
Wright’s Wednesday program focuses on happenings in the Mankato area. She’s not disinterested in seeing local art exhibits; she has visited the now-closed Twin Rivers’ Emy Frenz Gallery on Second Street.
Her suggestion to Groe: A user-friendly website would help bring more traffic to the Carnegie. Board member Dave Ryan already has a start on updating the center’s social media pages.
“There was a certain type of momentum going before the (pandemic). We want it to be known we are back and we want to see people,” Ryan said.
The Carnegie’s previous board was a small group of people interested in the arts. Many had connections to Minnesota State University.
MSU art instructor Curt Germundson said in an earlier Free Press story that, during COVID, the art center’s board had met periodically and discussions had centered on “when will we open.”
The new board’s goals include increasing membership numbers and recruiting people to help out at the Carnegie.
“Volunteers are going to be our life blood,” Sinning said.
Sinning will be working as a liaison between Mankato’s arts and business communities. Frink suggested the Carnegie sponsor a sculpture for an upcoming city walking tour. Connections are being formed with state and regional arts councils.
Board members believe shoppers in Mankato’s city center would be pleased with the Carnegie gift shop’s “amazing array” of handcrafted items by local artisans.
And in an effort to seek advice on how to run a successful art center, Carnegie board members contacted Arts Center of Saint Peter’s executive director, Ann Rosenquist Fee. She was very generous with her time, Frink said.
“She talked to us about marketing and communication. And she opened our eyes to good practices.”
Fee said she was delighted to be asked for input about her experiences in the more than eight years since taking on the duties of heading up the St. Peter nonprofit. Her art center has a strong board of directors, a healthy volunteer base and a handful of paid staff positions.
She thinks a sisterhood has formed between the two organizations that are similar but not identical.
“We want to support each other,” Fee said.
Carnegie docents will be encouraged to let exhibit attendees of shows in Mankato know they could drive 12 miles and see what St. Peter’s art center is displaying.
Frink said plans for the Carnegie’s traditional membership show have been temporarily shelved. Organizing such a large show would have been a daunting effort to take on during the center’s restructuring period.
An exhibit by the creatives on the board of directors is slated to open in September.
