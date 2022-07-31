Carnegie Art Center is housed in a brick-and-stone building that’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.
The Renaissance Revival style structure was added to the Mankato’s Heritage Preservation Landmarks in 2018, the same year The Carnegie received an Honor award from the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota.
History highlights
• In February 1901 the city of Mankato was awarded a grant of $40,000 from Andrew Carnegie and the Carnegie Corporation to build a public library. From 1903–1977 the Carnegie Library served Mankato and the surrounding area as its free public library — the Mankato Public Library and Reading Room.
• Completed in 1902, the building at 120 Broad St. was one of 65 public libraries built in Minnesota between 1899 and 1917 with funds from Carnegie, a wealthy industrialist and philanthropist. His representative, James Bertram, arranged for plans to be drawn up by the New York architectural firm Jardine, Kent and Jardine. This decision was met with protest by the Western League of Architects who advocated for a local architect; however, Carnegie’s plans were eventually accepted.
• A local contracting firm, J.B. Nelson and Company, was hired to build the library; and the stone, cement, lime and brick were all locally produced.
• The one-story building sits on a raised basement of rusticated limestone with a smooth stone water table. Its design is indicative of a 19th century architectural Revival style, evident in the strong horizontal design and emphasized with a wide cornice, low brick parapet and symmetrical repeating arched windows.
A large semi-circular wing is at the rear of the building. The main portion of the building is a flat-roofed rectangle with a central projecting entrance. An ornamental use of brick is visible in the relief banding on the entrance and quoining on the corners of the building. The central projecting entrance porch has an arched opening, decorative cartouche and carved stone panel that reads “Public Library and Reading Room.”
• While the grant from Carnegie grant was used to construct the building, the Mankato community had to provide a suitable site and was expected to tax themselves at the annual rate of 10 percent of the grant amount. This requirement ensured a long-term commitment for the purchase of books, staff costs and maintenance of the building.
• Interesting features in the building’s original design and decor include its rotunda where books were shelved when the building was used as a library. Artist Odin J. Oyin, a Norwegian immigrant who had trained in Chicago, and his team worked on commission for several weeks painting a series of angels, authors’ names and astrological signs around the skylight of the rotunda and above the library’s check-out desk. Murals were painted in the front reading and children’s section; however, they deteriorated over time and were eventually painted over.
• The building is referenced in the Maud Hart Lovelace book “Betsy and Tacy Go Downtown.” The Mankato Public Library and Reading Room is said to be the Carnegie Library the author refers to in her Betsy-Tacy series.
• The Mankato Public Library and Reading Room ceased being used as a library in the mid-1970s when a new regional library facility was constructed.
• Mankato Area Arts Council purchased the building from the city of Mankato in the early 1980s. For several years the building was home to a music education organization, Cherry Creek Theater and served as office space for several other arts-related nonprofits.
• Today, the building houses two galleries, a gift shop featuring handcrafted items created by regional artisans, and several private studio spaces. Significant restoration work and upgrades to the building include the cleaning of its exterior, new electrical wiring, roofing and plumbing.
Information provided by Carnegie Art Center’s website and Placeography, a website developed and maintained by the Minnesota Historical Society.
