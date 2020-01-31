SLEEPY EYE — Cars and trucks will be prohibited from Sleepy Eye Lake for most of the daylight hours Sunday for an ice-fishing contest.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is restricting traffic on the lake to ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. No other vehicles will be allowed on the lake for any reason. The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Ice Fishing Derby is set to run from noon to 3 p.m.
The Sportsmen’s Club and the sheriff’s office, which have been closely monitoring weather and ice conditions, determined that there is a concern for public safety with potentially a large crowd on the lake, necessitating the ban on cars and trucks.
