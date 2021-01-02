MANKATO — Weekly COVID-19 cases are down in the region for the fourth consecutive week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The decline could be attributed to the lower testing rate over the holidays. Testing for the week ending Wednesday was down 17.1% in the region compared to the previous week.
There were 465 new cases this week in the region, a 58% reduction in weekly cases compared to five weeks earlier; the week ending Dec. 11 had 1,104 new cases.
Most area counties had a decline in reported cases this week, although Le Sueur's weekly total rose to 68 this week compared to 58 the week before.
Blue Earth County had 119 new cases this week and is the only area county to report more than 100 new weekly cases.
This decline was seen statewide.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Minnesota steadily dropped through most of December. While cases declined, December was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Minnesota.
As the new year begins, though, that decline might be stalling. State health officials will be watching closely in the coming days and weeks to see whether it's a momentary pause, or a more lasting change in the trajectory of the pandemic.
Averaged over the past week, Minnesota is seeing about 1,895 new COVID cases a day. That's up from about 1,700 earlier in the week — though still a huge decline from averages that exceeded 7,000 a day in late November.
Daily COVID cases reported in the region Saturday rose slightly, with 104 new cases reported. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported in the area.
The new cases in the area counties were:
• Blue Earth: 28
• Brown: 10
• Faribault: 9
• Le Sueur: 17
• Martin: 9
•Nicollet: 10
• Sibley: 4
• Waseca: 16
• Watonwan: 1
Statewide, the test positivity rate is up in recent days, too — averaged over the past week it was about 7.1 percent on Saturday, up from about 4.7 percent on Dec. 27.
It’s too early to tell whether those upticks will endure, but it’s something that will be closely monitored. Officials already were watching for signs of any case increases that might be tied to end-of-year holiday gatherings.
