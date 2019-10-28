LE CENTER — Charges allege a drug user who was recently released from jail was making fake money that he used at stores in Le Center and Mankato.
Jacob Langdon Perry, 27, of Le Center, was charged with felony manufacturing counterfeit currency, gross misdemeanor passing counterfeit currency and felony drug possession Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
Investigators with the Le Center and Mankato police departments identified Perry as the source of counterfeit bills recently passed at two gas stations in Le Sueur and at Hy-Vee, Walmart, Dairy Queen and other businesses in Mankato. Surveillance video of the suspect and the suspect's car and witness descriptions were used to identify Perry.
Investigators obtained a warrant on Friday to search Perry's Le Center residence and car. Perry had been staying at the residence since he was released from a Florida jail a few weeks ago. Perry had been jailed on a drug charge and likely was using again, a family member told police.
Searchers found counterfeit bills in Perry's vehicle and in the house. While Perry's car was being searched, a neighbor turned in a counterfeit $100 bill that the neighbor found blowing across the ground.
Investigators also found a printer, linen paper, paper cutters and other materials used to produce counterfeit bills.
Nearly 3 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe also were found in Perry's car.
Perry was arrested after he declined to talk to police.
