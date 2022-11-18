NORTH MANKATO — Caswell Sports officials recently announced more recognition from USA Softball. This is the sixth straight year the ballpark has been honored with a James Farrell Award.
The award is presented in recognition of Caswell Sports' exceptional national tournaments. To qualify, a recipient's host city must earn an overall rating of 95 percent from the ASA/USA Softball representative, umpire-in-chief and USA Softball's national office.
Caswell Sports hosted the 18B Northern National Tournament earlier this year, which qualified the organization for this award.
The massive improvements to the entire Caswell Park facility makes USA Softball Minnesota confident participation and visitors to North Mankato will continue to increase and patrons will enjoy the park’s upgraded amenities, Commissioner Dan Pfeffer said in a press release.
Caswell Sports is scheduled to host the Girls 10A and 12A West National championships and the Men’s Major Fastpitch National Championship.
Caswell Park is under construction as improvements to the facility are being completed, including new backstops, netting, fences, scoreboards, streaming services, restrooms, concessions and lights. The upgraded facility will make its debut to visitors and players in April for the 2023 season.
The James Farrell Award of Excellence is named in honor of a former St. Louis ASA/USA Softball commissioner and national office staff member.
