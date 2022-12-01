Neil Kaus was just about to throw out almost 300 pieces of used football equipment when he received an email that stopped him from doing so.
He calls it his God story.
“The way football equipment works for helmets is that when the helmets reach 10 years old, you have to throw them out,” the youth sports director said. “When I joined Caswell Sports almost two years ago, I raised a bunch of money through sponsors to replace a lot of the football equipment that we have.”
With all new equipment, Kaus was ready to chuck the old ones in the trash. But before he could, he received an email from Libby Englehorn, pastor of Crossview Covenant Church, asking if he, by chance, had any youth football equipment he’d like to donate to the church.
Englehorn was on the hunt for youth football equipment to send to Playa del Carmen in Yucatán, Mexico.
“Our mission organization is called Merge Ministries. They’re all over the place,” she said.
The one at Playa del Carmen, in partnership with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, work with the Asociación de Fútbol Americano y Flag Fútbol de Yucatán, AC to provide football equipment to its youth in need.
Football is an emerging sport in Mexico, but it’s still uncommon. Acquiring equipment to play the sport is a challenge.
Englehorn heard from Mario Valdes on staff at Merge Ministries in Playa del Carmen that their program, Tortugas Puerto Morelos, needed help finding more football equipment so the kids in Mexico could learn how to play.
She quickly reached out to Kaus, who couldn’t believe the timing of it all.
“I mean, oh my gosh. I’m within days of having to throw that stuff out in the dumpster, and now we’re able to give it to kids who could actually use it,” he said. “I’m just still shaking my head. We had all this equipment that we had to get rid of, and they needed it.”
Kaus was able to donate about 100 helmets, 100 shoulder pads, 50 pairs of pants, 25 footballs and other miscellaneous equipment.
“We at Caswell try to provide the highest level of service for these kids. This isn’t about anything but the kids,” he said. “So to be able to provide equipment to kids in Mexico and to be able to advance and spread the fun of the game, that fits right in with what our philosophy is here.”
Valdes said the donation is a blessing to their community.
“It’s a wonderful thing because now we can have access to more kids and more families that we can reach out to and have them play the sport,” he said. “With this gift, our team has around 120 kids, and that means 30 to 40 families have their kids playing sports without having to pay much for it.”
Valdes and his wife, Fabiola, will be at Crossview Church in North Mankato at 6 p.m. Friday to discuss the work they do in Mexico and a possible Mankato-wide volunteer service trip to Mexico in the near future.
Englehorn will also discuss a possible trip with Mankato area school or youth football teams to Mexico for an exhibition game.
Dinner will be served at the event and the public is invited to attend. Those that wish to should RSVP to Englehorn: libbyenglehorn@crossviewcov.church.
Their biggest challenge now is finding a way to transport all of the equipment to Playa del Carmen. Currently, the equipment is being stored in Englehorn’s home.
Englehorn said she’s open to hearing ideas regarding the matter from the public during the event Friday.
“A few of weeks ago I gave them a bag of shoulder pads, a few helmets and some balls,” Kaus said. “Some of the ministers went down there with their group and sent me a picture back of a child already in the football equipment, which was really cool.”
Kaus and his wife will be taking a trip to Playa Del Carmen in February. While there, the two plan to visit with Valdes and the program to see how the equipment is working out for the kids.
“The crazy thing is we set this trip up back in August,” he said. “It just follows along with my God story.”
