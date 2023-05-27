As projects like Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall replacement and Mankato’s upgrades to its water resource recovery facility celebrate success after being included in this year’s capital investment bills, one North Mankato project didn’t make the cut.
North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann said the City Council will now regroup and figure out the next steps after the city’s $10 million bonding request for the second phase of Caswell Park upgrades was not included.
“We’re kind of disappointed,” McCann said. “Last year, we thought we were going to be included and then nothing happened. Earlier this year, we had so much support from Gov. Walz being in his proposed bill.”
In the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill, making this year’s bill an exception to the every-two-year rule.
The bonding appropriation would have gone toward the completion of a $23 million indoor recreational facility project that would have included basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Sales tax also would have funded the project.
It’s the second phase of the Caswell Park project — phase one, which is just wrapping up, involved upgrades to the softball fields, including fencing, dugout and backstop improvements as well as new scoreboards and lighting.
Lawmakers such as Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, who is a supporter of the Caswell Park project, said one of the main reasons Caswell wasn’t included was because Mankato’s water resource recovery facility held higher priority.
The facility, which was built in the 1950s and serves the region, is in need of upgrades to its digestion, disinfection and biosolids systems to prevent failure.
“Caswell has the potential to improve facilities for indoor area recreation. That’s why it was on the drawing board and still is,” Frentz said.
“I’d like to see the project completed. I’m a huge supporter of youth sports. I think they offer our kids and our citizens a major plus. The fact that the Mankato water treatment facility became such an urgency and that its price tag increased was the main factor in my opinion of Caswell not being included.”
The water treatment facility was allocated $25 million from the bonding bill and $10 million from the cash bill for the project.
Meanwhile, lawmakers allocated $8.4 million in the bonding bill for the first phase of the university’s Armstrong Hall replacement project.
But while Caswell wasn’t included in the bonding bill, lawmakers approved another funding stream that could help the project.
Back in 2016, North Mankato voters approved $15 million in local option sales tax for projects like Caswell, but the 2017 Legislature only gave the city the green light for $9 million.
This year, lawmakers approved an extension for the rest of the $6 million, and it doesn’t have to go back to voters, McCann said.
“We felt there were $6 million there our voters authorized, but the (2017) Legislature ignored it,” he said.
Even with the sales tax extension, McCann said costs to the project are likely to increase by 10%.
Once the council regroups on what to do next, he said possibilities include asking for the money next year during the typical bonding cycle or phasing out the project, adding that Caswell could take priority now that other projects have gotten what they needed.
“We do have a council work session June 5 to talk about next steps, which may include making the request again,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.