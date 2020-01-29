More usage of Caswell Park, including a World Series fastpitch tournament, helped boost the regional economic impact from the facility in 2019.
“There was a record number of spectators, participants, tournaments and events,” Caswell Park Coordinator Phil Tostenson told the North Mankato City Council during a work session this week.
The more than $8.1 million regional economic impact was up from $6.7 million in 2018.
When calculating the impact, Tostenson does not count participants or spectators that are from the immediate North Mankato-Mankato area, because they are not bringing in new spending. Instead the impact includes those who travel from 75 miles away or more — people who will usually stay overnight, go out to eat and spend at other local establishments.
The park hosted 22 tournaments consisting of 50 days of tournament play last year. The tournaments drew 716 teams with 325 of those teams being from more than 75 miles from North Mankato.
Estimated total visitors were 34,500 with 11,860 estimated to be out of town visitors.
Tostenson said the jump in economic impact last year was due in part to two additional tournaments being held. The Mankato Peppers May Madness Tournament was held over two days in May with 25 teams involved. And the NAFA World Series, held in August over eight days, drew 73 teams from 19 states and provinces, with a majority of the teams from out of town.
The Peppers tournament had an economic impact of nearly $204,000 while the World Series had a $1.2 million economic impact.
While the fastpitch World Series provided a big boost, it will not return this year, which has Tostenson estimating this year’s economic impact from Caswell will be about $7 million. He said they should be able to make up some of that $1.2 million the World Series brought in by adding some new tournaments and because most tournaments are getting bigger.
In all, tournaments and events accounted for nearly 1,000 games played at the park.
That doesn’t include the nearly 900 softball and sand volleyball games played by adult recreational leagues. The rec leagues’ games are not included in the economic impact calculations because it’s unknown how many participants are from outside the local area.
Caswell also had the distinction last year of being the home field for the Aussie Peppers, a national pro fastpitch team based out of Australia. They played 19 games over 15 days and drew 8,700 spectators — an average of 581 spectators per game.
Tostenson said he did not include the Aussie Peppers games into the economic impact figures because it was too difficult to know how many local spectators were in attendance.
Soccer complexWhile the economic report focused only on the Caswell Park facility, Mayor Mark Dehen wondered if the city could attract more use of the nearby Caswell North Soccer Facility.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said they would like to draw more events there, including possible rugby events, but said they have some limitations because the sod on the soccer fields gets torn up by too much play.
Tostenson said that last summer they had a stretch where 27 soccer games were played in 30 days, many of them on wet fields. “It takes a toll” on the grass, he said.
Harrenstein said the city will likely put artificial turf on at least the lighted championship soccer field. Putting down turf on that 2-plus acre field would cost about $850,000. The city is in early discussions with the soccer association about funding one-third of the cost of the turf, with the city paying for one third and the final third coming from more sponsorships and partnerships with other businesses and sports associations.
Harrenstein said that with more durable turf, the soccer complex could feature more events. “There’s huge opportunities for that area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.