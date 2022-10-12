Even as upgrades at Caswell Park are mostly on track to wrap up by Nov. 1, the project has been impacted by supply-chain issues. But Sports Director Phil Tostenson said they’re still covering all the bases at the city softball facility.
“Some of the stuff was ordered months ago and we’re still waiting on it. Sometimes, for example the fence slats, they want to set that up all at once,” Tostenson said. “We’re still waiting on some backstop padding, still waiting on some of the backstops to come, but it’ll come together before Nov. 1.”
The project, which was funded through $2 million from the state and the rest from city sales tax, involves several upgrades to the 35-year-old softball fields.
Fencing, dugouts and backstops will be replaced on all six fields.
The dugouts will be larger, and the fencing will be black vinyl, making it easier for spectators to see through.
Other additions include new scoreboards, upgraded lighting on fields 1-4, new drainage, upgraded bathrooms and a remodeled concession stand.
The dugouts and lighting are among the last of the upgrades to get underway; the lighting is expected to be completed after Nov. 1 due to necessary, bigger equipment needed to get the job done.
As this round of upgrades wraps up, Tostenson said the complex is still up in the air about the future of an indoor recreational facility, as lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill this past session.
“We’re still waiting on the indoor recreational facility, which will be to the west of Caswell Park,” Tostenson said. “The city of North Mankato has their sales tax dollars going towards that. They’ve asked the state of Minnesota for $10 million. It sounded great, but because of no bonding bill this year, I’m not sure when they’re going to be able to do that.”
Still, local stakeholders such as Mankato West High School are optimistic about these upgrades.
Mankato West Activities Director Joe Johnson said the new improvements will be ideal for spectators.
“Things that they will have with the new fencing will be ideal for spectators if you’re out there for some of those section and state games. There are a lot of people there, so improving the experience for the spectator is huge, because that means they’re going to want to come back and support Caswell,” he said.
Tostenson said he’s hopeful about hosting the East-West softball game next spring and putting together a grand opening for the new complex.
“The biggest thing is, when we get out of state people showing up and they see what we’re doing, this is a destination for softball,” he said.
