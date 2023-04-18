NORTH MANKATO — The city is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Caswell Park improvement project.
The event is 10:45 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
The public may attend the ribbon cutting, which will take place before the first game of the Scarlet Invite tournament.
The ceremony will be at Field 3 at Caswell, 1875 Howard Drive West, and feature members of Greater Mankato Growth, remarks from city staff, and will conclude with Mayor Scott Carlson throwing out the first pitch.
The city has been doing a wide variety of upgrade work at the softball and soccer complexes at Caswell.
