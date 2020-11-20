NORTH MANKATO — Caswell Sports has for the fourth straight year been given the James Farrell Award by USA Softball.
The award is given in recognition of running exceptional national tournaments and the host city must receive an overall rating of 95 percent from the ASA/USA softball representative, umpire-in-chief and national office.
Caswell Sports hosted two national tournaments that qualified them for this award in 2020, the Men’s Class D and Class E/Rec Slow Pitch Northern Nationals.
The director of Caswell Sports is Phil Tostenson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.