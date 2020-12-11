MANKATO — Police are warning of a rash of area catalytic converter thefts.
Mankato authorities are seeking the public's help identifying two men suspected in at least one of the thefts.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety has received eight reports of the part being stolen off vehicles since Nov. 27. There also were two such thefts in North Mankato last month.
Catalytic converters contain precious metals and the scrap value for those metals has gone up this year. Thefts of the exhaust-system part are on the rise across Minnesota, according to media reports.
Removing the converter from under the vehicle takes some effort, North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said. Thieves tend to look for easier targets, such as smashing a window and taking visible items, he said. But converters appear to also be a target now.
“We have not seen these particular items being taken from vehicles in some time,” Gullickson said. “I think it's safe to say that converters are clearly being targeted.”
Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said vehicle owners can help protect themselves by parking in a garage or on a well-lit street or lot that has security cameras or is not secluded.
Surveillance video captured images of two men suspected of stealing a converter from the area of 330 Stadium Road.
They were in a dark gray BMW. One man appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old, 200 to 250 pounds, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark buzzed hair, thick eyebrows and a mustache, and wearing a black hooded jacket. The other man was between 35 and 45 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slim build, short dark hair and a dark-colored bomber jacket with a patch on the left sleeve.
Suspect photos are not being released because no clear images are available.
Anyone who might know the suspects or have any other information about the thefts is asked to call 507-387-8725.
