There isn’t much debate on the fun in catfish angling.
The fights can be epic, the trophies can be significant, the eating is good, and they’re a fantastic species to pursue at night.
Plenty of great catfish fisheries exist in North America, and Tony Sindt, Department of Natural Resources Minnesota River specialist, thinks the river is one of the best.
The long-term goal is to keep it that way.
“Both channel catfish and flathead catfish are among the most important game fish in the Minnesota River,” Sindt said. “Approximately half of all anglers on the Minnesota River are specifically targeting one or both species. We want to do our best to monitor those populations to make sure they remain sustainable and healthy.”
Learning more about the fish, specifically where and when they move, is key to maintaining the populations. Sindt has been working to do that for the last five years.
Since 2018, 27 flathead catfish have been implanted with acoustic transmitters. The DNR has an array of stationary receivers, tagged mostly to bridges, throughout the Minnesota River and surrounding bodies of water. When a tagged fish goes near a receiver, it emits a signal and picks up the specific tag number.
Sindt said 21 of the 27 tagged fish are still providing telemetry information, which gives invaluable insight into the range and seasonal migration patterns of the species.
“They’re a long-lived fish. The transmitters themselves have batteries, and they’ll last anywhere from five to 10 years,” Sindt said. “We’re putting them in fish that we anticipate will very well be alive for five to 10 years. ... It’s unique to be able to track fish movement for a long duration like this.”
One of the tagged fish traveled 190 miles — from the Minnesota River upstream of Judson to Pool 3 of the Mississippi River.
Several of the fish have moved between the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers, and over half have home ranges greater than 60 miles.
The data have shown they have distinct seasonal habitats. Their ranges in the summer and winter are each relatively small, but there are often significant journeys to those sites in the spring and fall.
“They’re making very deliberate movements associated with seasonal life history requirements. During the spring, they’re typically moving upstream and relatively far, presumably associated with spawning,” Sindt said. “Catfish are nest builders ... they’re searching out their own little spawning territory.
“Evidence is they often return to the same area year after year.”
Sindt said there isn’t a ton of historical data on the populations, but everything they have from the last 10-20 years is very encouraging.
Along with the acoustic transmitters tagging, the DNR does passive integrated transponder tagging, which has been going on for longer. PIT tags are microchips that are implanted under the skin, which are mainly used to track growth rates. Hundreds of those have been implanted in flathead catfish on the Minnesota River during the last decade.
Between tracking movement and growth, Sindt and the DNR now have a much better handle on the behaviors and health of the populations.
“We have no indication that there’s any sort of problems or declines in the populations,” Sindt said. “We monitor the relative abundance and size distribution with annual sampling and those numbers have remained steady or maybe even slightly increasing over time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.