NEW ULM — The Catholic high school in New Ulm has had three different names and two locations in its 100 years.
But its mission of helping students grow both academically and spiritually has not changed.
Now a part of the New Ulm Area Catholic Schools system, the high school’s centennial is being celebrated with events Saturday and a pictorial history book.
The first school, named the Catholic High School of New Ulm, opened its doors to 20 freshmen in 1919.
The school’s name changed to Holy Trinity High School in 1937, according a timeline on nuacs.com. The current high school building was opened across the street from the original in 1954.
The school has been known as Cathedral High School since 1963. In 2011 the school’s population expanded to include seventh through 12th grades.
Enrollment has ebbed and flowed but has kept at healthy numbers over the years, said Sara Rieland, director of development and marketing. Graduating classes have at times peaked at about 100 and in recent years have ranged from approximately 30 to 40.
“We’re still going strong and we’re looking forward to another 100 years,” Rieland said.
Many of the high school’s more than 3,500 alumni are returning to the school this weekend for centennial celebrations.
The remembrances start at Friday’s homecoming football game, during which past school hall of fame inductees and past homecoming kings and queens will be recognized.
Former coaches Bob Mertz and Bob Weier will be inducted into the hall of fame Saturday during a sold-out lunch ceremony.
Ticket sales also have ended for a centennial dinner, but Rieland said there are still a number of other activities that don’t require an RSVP.
The fete includes school tours, memorabilia displays, a food stand, inflatables, games and other family activities in the afternoon and a cover band in the evening.
The celebrations aren’t open only to current families and alumni.
“Everybody is welcome,” Rieland said. “It’s a great community event that celebrates our school and the community that has supported us.”
A commemorative photo book also will be released Saturday. Compiled by communications staff member Brent Boston, the $35, 500-page book includes pictures of school milestones and from every class of graduates.
