MANKATO — Catholic Bishop Robert Barron will host a Diocesan Eucharistic Congress on Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Eucharistic Congress, titled “This is My Body,” is expecting 5,000 participants, according to a news release from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, which includes Mankato.
The event will include talks on the importance of the Eucharist. The day will include opportunities for eucharistic adoration and confession and will conclude with a Mass celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi and an outdoor eucharistic procession.
Service projects will be available for participation, including food-packing for Kids Against Hunger and assembly of care packages for the homeless. There also will be a variety of vendors from educational and vocational organizations.
“The Eucharistic Congress will be an opportunity to gather the faithful of my diocese and beyond to witness to and to strengthen the belief that Jesus Christ is really, truly, and substantially present in the Eucharist,” stated Barron in the release.
“I very much look forward to this Eucharistic Congress and see it as a tremendous opportunity to invigorate the faith of the people of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester whom I am blessed to shepherd,” he said.
On Sunday, the Diocese of New Ulm, which includes North Mankato, will host a Eucharistic Procession in New Ulm led by Bishop Chad Zielinski.
The procession begins at 4 p.m. at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 1421 6th St. N., and ends at the Cathedral. A shuttle will be available from the Cathedral to the Pastoral Center from 3-3:45 p.m.
After the procession, there will be prayers and benediction at the Cathedral. A barbecue is to follow in New Ulm's Washington Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.