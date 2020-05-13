MANKATO — Health officials are monitoring a pediatric inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to COVID-19, but parents should keep in mind it’s extremely rare.
New York health investigators identified an illness known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome in about 100 children, including three who died. More than a dozen other states and the United Kingdom have reported cases as well. Minnesota has not yet.
While rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting doctors to be on the lookout for cases so it can learn more about the mysterious illness.
Receiving such alerts isn’t uncommon when new illnesses arise in the U.S., said Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at Mankato Clinic. Parents shouldn’t panic given how rare the illness is, she added, but they should be aware of the symptoms just in case.
“Children with COVID-19 have been spared the worst of the illness,” she said. “It’s usually very mild, but now over the past couple weeks we had reports of clusters (with this new illness).”
The syndrome's symptoms include a persistently high fever, severe abdominal pain, inflammation and trouble breathing. Most hospitalized patients recover, so it's especially rare to die from it.
The symptoms are similar to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, the latter of which causes inflammation in artery walls. Health researchers familiar with those two illnesses developed guidance for physicians on the new syndrome.
“I would say at our clinic we deal with a few cases of Kawasaki a year,” Smentek said. “It’s rare but not unheard of.”
New York’s cases were mainly found in children between 5 to 14 years old. About 60% of the children had COVID-19 and 40% had COVID-19 antibodies, indicating they had the illness but weren’t diagnosed at the time.
Minnesota has had 143 COVID-19 cases among children from infant to 5 years old and 656 among people between 6 and 19 years old. In Blue Earth County, a total of four people from infants to 19 years old have had COVID-19. The most common age groups diagnosed with the illness are in the 20-29 and 40-49 age ranges.
The state’s infectious disease director addressed the new syndrome Tuesday, saying the health department is setting up surveillance so it can monitor for it.
“If your child has COVID-19 and then experiences additional subsequent concerning symptoms, you should be reaching out to your health care provider,” said Kris Ehresmann, adding, “it’s an extremely rare complication.”
Smentek, too, cited the syndrome's rarity in cautioning parents against panicking. She also said parents shouldn't be worried to bring their child to clinics, whether they have symptoms or need routine care.
Like other types of medical care, pediatric visits dipped during stay-home orders, raising concerns about potential health risks related to delayed care.
“Now that we have our safety methods in place, our numbers are coming up nicely,” Smentek said. “It’s reassuring.”
