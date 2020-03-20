The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests a number actions you should take if you get COVID-19 or think you have it.
While there is no real treatment of COVID-19, one can take regular medications, for example, to reduce fever.
Among other things, the guidelines call for only leaving your home for a medical appointment, staying in a separate room away from others, and using a separate bathroom if available.
The recommendations also call for not handling pets, washing your hands often, and cleaning high-touch surfaces regularly. You should wear a mask and cover your coughing or sneezing.
Here are the full CDC recommendations.
