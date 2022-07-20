MANKATO — GreenSeam’s annual Celebration of Ag will be Thursday at ISG Field.
The event will focus on accomplishments of the past year, offer networking with ag leaders and allow participants to watch a Mankato MoonDogs vs. Minnesota Mud Puppies game. Tickets are available online or at the door.
Christensen Farms with partner South Central MN Food Recovery will have a booth at the event.
The program starts at 4:45 with Sam Ziegler, GreenSeam director, and will move into a panel of speakers, including Paul Peterson, superintendent of Mankato Public Schools; Shane Bowyer, director of agribusiness and food innovation at Minnesota State University; Megan Roberts, executive director of Southern Agriculture Center of Excellence; and Gary Koch, GreenSeam chairman.
For more information, visit: greenseam.org/celebration-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.