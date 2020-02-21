When the invitations are put in the mail less than a month from now, everyone will be cordially invited: Tell us your name, birthday, gender, race, whether you rent or own, and then do the same for all others who share your home.
While it will be a relatively quick process for residents, local leaders have been planning for years for the day when 2020 census questionnaires arrive — preparing and informing and encouraging residents to fill them out and be counted.
“We’ve been doing a lot of social media postings, newsletters. We’ve also done a utility bill stuffer that went out to all households,” said North Mankato City Planner Mike Fischer. “We did a separate mailing to all rental dwellings, telling them that it’s important for people living in apartments to participate in the census, too.”
Mankato has made similar efforts, along with identifying areas that had low response rates in previous censuses for special attention.
“We can better target those areas with messages and those sorts of things,” said Mark Konz, associate director of planning and development services for the city of Mankato. “It’s historically the college areas and Lincoln Park.”
North Mankato has a tradition of higher-than-average census participation, something that all cities, counties and townships strive for.
A lot is at stake in the census, including per capita federal and state aid programs, but communities vary greatly in how conscientious residents are about filling out the questionnaires by the April 1 target date.
“There’s billions of dollars of federal funding that gets allocated to cities and counties based on population,” Fischer said.
Funding for roads, parks, schools and more is determined in part by the number of residents.
The census data is also used in grant applications, planning for new schools, gauging where care facilities for the elderly will be needed and much more.
For some residents, the census might be a new experience. North Mankato’s immigrant population grew from 2000 to 2010, and Fischer expects that to be the case again with the upcoming census. The city is working to get information to some of those folks in their native language.
And if they are refugees from a country where distrust of government is well-justified, Fischer hopes they know that census information can’t be used against them.
“They should feel safe because the data collected by the census is confidential,” he said.
Reassuring immigrants about the census is particularly important if they are feeling threatened in a divisive political climate, said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges.
“This is probably more important than ever because there’s a lot of hesitation with a lot of the immigration talk,” Hentges said.
Konz said organizations connected to immigrant and refugee residents have been asked to spread the word about the importance of the census.
For any resident who’d rather not be bothered with the form, there’s another message. Failing to respond will simply mean a more intrusive visit in the months ahead.
“You can expect that this summer there will be a representative from the census at your door asking you to do it,” Fischer said.
In Mankato, where college students might make up a quarter of the population, that follow-up visit by a census worker could come too late — making it even more critical that students fill out the forms next month.
“The tricky part is the timing of when the census worker comes,” Konz said. “If they don’t get here until May 20, a lot of our college students are gone. And then it’s hard to get an accurate count of who was there (on April 1).”
Because of that, Konz said the city makes sure the Census Bureau is aware of when students will be fleeing the area.
“We work with our census contacts, provide them the dates when finals week is so they know to get there prior to that,” he said.
Even with all the work to date, the cities will be communicating more leading up to the March 12-20 period when the forms are expected to arrive in people’s mailboxes.Reminders will be disseminated through local media, information booths will be staffed at MSU and possibly other colleges, and another mailing to targeted neighborhoods is likely.
People can fill out the paper forms (black or blue ink, please), answer the questions online (there’s nine or fewer for each person in the household) or do it by telephone. Don’t procrastinate, just do it, Konz requests.
“The quickest way is the best way,” he said.
