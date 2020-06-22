MANKATO — With census workers back on the job, local, state and federal officials are planning a promotional push to get more responses from a historically undercounted demographic — renters.
Census officials across the state are mailing promotional “tool-kits” to apartment buildings to remind people to respond to this year’s census.
“If you can, complete the census at home,” said Kurt Klinder, a geographic information systems coordinator with the city of Mankato.
About 68% of Mankato residents have self-reported their census response according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That’s slightly under Minnesota’s 71% self-response rate. North Mankato is doing better with an 80% self-response rate. But census officials say residents in neighborhoods with a higher number of home rentals and apartment units have yet to fill out the census.
That’s typical of the census each year, but the coronavirus has made recording census responses even more difficult. Renters are more likely to move around, and it can be tough to track down renters in a college town when students shuffle through.
Because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced colleges and universities to cancel in-person classes, many students have moved back to their families while completing online courses.
“Even those students who are there in town, it’s tough to engage them,” said Maureen Schriner, a Census Bureau spokesperson.
Part of the difficulties lie in demographics. Renters tend to be younger, and many are residents of color. In Minnesota, about 45% of foreign-born residents are renters. About 65% of black Minnesotans are renters, along with 32% of Latino residents and 40% of residents ages 18-24.
Residents of color and younger residents are historically more likely to be undercounted by census workers, either because residents don’t respond or because census workers have a harder time reaching them.
It’s easier for workers to reach renters who live in houses, but there can be access issues any time census workers try to get inside an apartment complex to speak with renters at individual units.
Andrew Virden, Minnesota’s director of census operations and engagement, said some communities have helped ease those challenges by passing ordinances mandating census workers get access to apartment buildings. And the pandemic has prompted census officials to push back their timeline to collect information from residents.
“Renters are the biggest opportunity for growth in the state of Minnesota,” Virden said. “It’s the largest number of people who are missed and it’s the biggest opportunity to capture that growth.”
Many state officials have stressed counting each Minnesotan to avoid losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the 2010 census, Minnesota barely kept its eight seats by a 8,739-person margin. Virden and other officials with the Minnesota State Demographic Center expect a similar margin to either keep or lose that eighth seat.
But there’s more at stake than congressional representation. Census information is used to divvy out state, federal, even local funding for various public services and nonprofits, from infrastructure to public transportation and more. Companies also use that data in deciding whether to build retail shops, grocery stores and other businesses.
“We need those services,” Virden said. “We want good public safety, we want good roads, we want good businesses.”
Residents can still self-report census information, either online at my2020census.gov, calling the English language U.S. Census Bureau toll-free line at 844-330-2020, or mailing in their census information if they’ve already received forms.
College students should mark where they would have lived as of April 1 had there not been a pandemic, in order to accurately count how many people live in the greater Mankato area.
