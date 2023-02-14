MANKATO — Isolated rural areas are among the most impacted by a shortage in the mental health workforce, a new report from the Center for Rural Behavioral Health and the Center for Rural Policy and Development found.
While mental health and workforce shortages impact all geographical areas, numbers in the report found that there’s one licensed mental health professional for every 741 residents in isolated rural areas.
That’s compared to small towns, where there’s one provider for every 306 residents, and metropolitan areas, where there’s one provider for every 197 residents.
Several factors lead to high job vacancy rates, said Marnie Werner, Vice President of Research at the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
First, over half of the people in the licensed mental health workforce are over 55, she said, which means many of them are looking at retirement soon.
“The pandemic kind of exacerbated that, too in a lot of fields. A lot of people took early retirement because of the pandemic,” said Werner.
Werner added that burnout plays a large factor in the available workforce.
“It’s a tough job, it’s a very tough job, especially in rural areas where professionals are dealing with isolation, you don’t have other professionals with similar experiences to sit and talk to,” she said.
Werner also said there are fewer people going into the field.
“To a certain extent, there are issues of pay, and are people going to choose this particular field if they’re not going to get paid as much as they could in other fields for lower education costs?” she said.
Different factors can lead to the unmet need of mental health care, including its accessibility and availability, Werner said.
The report found that suicide rates were lower in more densely populated areas, such as bigger cities.
The findings, which are part of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health’s first widely published workforce research, come as the center is in the process of seeking a one-time appropriation of $1.5 million from the state’s general fund to establish a community-facing mental health training clinic.
The training clinic would serve two purposes.
First, it would allow students within the university’s five behavioral health programs to get an on-campus training experience.
Second, it would provide affordable mental health services to the community.
DFLer and Mankato Rep. Luke Frederick is authoring the funding bill, which had its only committee stop in the House’s Human Services Finance Committee last week and now waits for its Senate companion to be introduced before its next steps.
Center for Rural Behavioral Health Director Thad Shunkwiler said if they get the opportunity to start the training clinic, he would hope to share what they learn with other institutions.
“If we have a model that works, I want other people to be able to replicate it,” he said.
Shunkwiler said the goal of the report is to get the attention of policy makers at the state and federal level.
“I think it really is about the fact that we talk about mental health quite a bit. I think we’re finally recognizing the role that it plays in our lives. We hear countless stories about mental health and its impact in our communities, but the story that’s often left out is who provides the care for mental health services?” he said.
The report’s findings addressed the difficulty in attracting licensed workers to rural areas and recommended more internships in rural areas to retain students who practice there.
It also recommended more financial assistance to rural clinics to make more internships and training sites available and introducing the field to younger students, including those in high school.
Werner said the team hopes to present the findings to lawmakers soon.
“Without a mental health care workforce, we don’t have mental health care services being delivered,” Werner said.
