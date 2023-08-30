NORTH MANKATO — Information about a new roundabout in North Mankato will be provided in conjunction with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project 10 a.m. Friday near the Lor Ray Drive south exit.
Project partners Greater Mankato Growth and North Mankato organized the ceremony for the Howard Drive/Lor Ray Drive project. The roundabout's opening will be announced at the event.
Attendees are asked to park in the Fire Station No. 2 parking lot, which may be accessed via Lookout and West Howard drives.
