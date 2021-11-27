Quentin Gifford honored

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport firefighters and Navy personnel salute as the plane carrying the remains of Mankato Pearl Harbor veteran Quentin Gifford lands in May 2018. Post 518 planned a short indoor ceremony 10 a.m. Dec. 4 to honor those stationed at Pearl Harbor Dec. 6, 1941.

NORTH MANKATO — Pearl Harbor veterans will be honored as North Mankato American Legion Post 518’s Veterans of the Month for December.

A short indoor ceremony 10 a.m. Dec. 4 is planned at the Post 518 building on the corner of Range Street and Belgrade Avenue.

The ceremony is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/ MIAs who want to similarly honor the memory of someone who served in the military should call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.

Membership in a service club is not a requirement and honorees may have lived outside of the North Mankato-Mankato area.

