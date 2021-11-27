The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Pearl Harbor veterans will be honored as North Mankato American Legion Post 518’s Veterans of the Month for December.
A short indoor ceremony 10 a.m. Dec. 4 is planned at the Post 518 building on the corner of Range Street and Belgrade Avenue.
The ceremony is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/ MIAs who want to similarly honor the memory of someone who served in the military should call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Membership in a service club is not a requirement and honorees may have lived outside of the North Mankato-Mankato area.
