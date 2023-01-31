MANKATO — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lyle C. Pearson VA Community Clinic is scheduled 1 p.m. Friday at its new location in Madison East Center.
The clinic, at 1400 Madison Ave., Suite 502, is part of the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Lyle C. Pearson VA Community Clinic provides primary care — including chronic disease management, patient education and health promotion — mental health services, tele-healthcare, laboratory services, women’s health care and pharmacy management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.