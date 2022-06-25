CEYLON — Motorists traveling Highway 263 between Ceylon and I-90 may encounter a detour after a resurfacing project begins July 5. The project is slated for completion in October.
In addition to resurfacing the road, Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be upgrading paved shoulders to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians and installing new lighting at rural intersections and installing snow control measures along side a section of Highway 263.
Project work also includes improved pedestrian ramps, sidewalk replacement, updating utilities in Ceylon and improving drainage.
A map of detour routes will be available at: dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy263ceylon.
