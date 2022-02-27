The Free Press
MANKATO — Three anonymous donors are offering challenge funds to Blue Earth County Historical Society’s campaign to help pay for the first phase of its proposed expansion project.
Seven days remain in the nonprofit’s effort to raise $240,000 in 120 days. Its website on Saturday morning said it had raised $140,688.
The challenge funds will be released if these levels of donations are reached before the BOLD campaign concludes March 6:
• When $1,000 is raised, one of the anonymous donors will contribute an additional $1,000 to BECHS.
• If BECHS can raise an additional $10,000, a second anonymous donor is prepared to release $10,000 toward the BOLD campaign. When these amounts are totaled, the potential donation total would be $22,000.
• The third anonymous donor has promised matching funds if $50,000 (including the first two challenge amounts) is raised within seven days. That challenge has the potential of $100,000 in funds for the expansion project.
BECHS has coined a name for all contributors to the campaign: “History Heroes.”
Donations will be accepted during the society’s annual meeting Saturday, March 5; however, registration is required to attend the event.
The public may make donations online by going to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/donate, or by mailing checks to 424 Warren St., Mankato MN 56001.
For more information and to register for the annual meeting, call 345-5566 or visit the BECHS website: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
