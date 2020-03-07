MANKATO — The United States has long had a competitive edge in exporting grain and other farm products because of a robust transportation system.
That edge, say ag and transportation leaders, is being lost as infrastructure deteriorates.
"Every year there seems to be more regulations, more problems that face our transportation system, said Tom Slunecka, CEO at Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council in Mankato.
"Globally, the United States always had the advantage in transportation compared to South America, but we're losing that edge rapidly. They're adding a lot to transportation in roads and rail and soon we won't be the low-cost provider."
Bill Gordon, American Soybean Association president and Worthington farmer, said that while roads and rail are a concern, the big highway for transporting Midwest grain is the Mississippi River.
"The locks and dams system was built in the 1930s and there hasn't been a major upgrade. One lock and dam failure and it's going to disrupt everything up and down the river. And it's not just ag. Concrete, everything, is delivered."
He noted that 60% of all corn and soybean exports go out of Gulf of Mexico ports.
Several groups are holding the inaugural Northern Commodity Transportation Conference Wednesday and Thursday in Bloomington to discuss transportation issues. (graintransportation.com)
The event is bringing together commodity transportation industry, farm group and government leaders from Minnesota and the Dakotas.
"It's imperative the industry comes together," Slunecka said. "It's not often farmers, rail, elevators all come together on the same issue. That's what this conference is for. We're going to push those experts not just to tell us what the problems are but to suggest potential solutions. It's the first time all three commodities from all three states have come together to discuss this."
Slunecka said rail service for hauling grain has improved some because oil production in North Dakota and the west has tapered off, leaving more rail cars freed up. But there are still bottlenecks, such as single-rail bridges across western rivers that back up train traffic.
"Capacity on the West Coast for loading ships is another issue."
Slunecka said locally, roads and bridges are a concern, particularly in Minnesota and North Dakota where there are more restrictions on truck weights than in South Dakota.
"In South Dakota (weights allowed) area almost double compared to here and they can pull double trailers. We understand the limitations on some bridges and roads, but corridors could be established where some of these larger trucks could run."
He said there are also problems in the shipping chain in the United States where grains get too much "foreign material," including things like weed seed and other debris, while loads are being unloaded and reloaded from and to trucks, trains and ships.
China and other customers are requiring cleaner grain, with China demanding no more than 1% foreign material in grain under the new trade agreement. That limit had been 2%.
"Customers prefer that because it's easier to process," Slunecka said.
He said Midwest producers generally do a good job of sending out clean grain, but by the time it gets unloaded and loaded and commingled several times and delivered to another country, the foreign material can add up. "There's no one source to blame but it's something we have to keep our guard up about."
Gordon said that farm groups and the public should be pushing Congress and the Legislature for significant transportation funding.
The cost of improving transportation, he said, is returned many times over by greater economic gains.
He said the federal government is starting a dredging operation on the lower Mississippi, from the Gulf to nearly 80 miles north. The dredging will remove 5 feet of mud, making the channel 50 feet deep, allowing for larger vessels to use it.
"It costs $245 million to do it. On ag alone there will be a $461 million (gain) and that's not counting everything else. It will lower costs (for shipping grain) all the way to Minnesota and into Canada."
