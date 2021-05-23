Changes come one year after Floyd's death; Mankato police, MSU adjust to new awareness

Jasmine D’Avilar says there’s been a lot of activism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, but a lot of work still has to be done.

She created the social justice group Stand Up! Mankato after Floyd, a Black man, died while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes last May. The group has more than 800 members today on Facebook and continues to push for police reform and racial justice.

D’Avilar said the activism can be tiring, but that she has a lot of energy to keep pushing for change.

“I feel like if I’m not out there doing it, I don’t know who will,” she said. “There are not many Black-led movements in Mankato.”

The ramifications of Floyd’s death were visible in the Mankato community, about 75 miles south of the spot where Floyd died in Minneapolis. Community members turned out to protest Floyd’s death and demand charges for the officers involved. Young activists pushed to remove officers from schools and were inspired to create spaces for racial justice work and conversations within schools. Minnesota State University added more cultural competency and crisis intervention training to its law enforcement curriculum.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety hosted listening sessions, formed a citizen advisory group, launched a new officer monitoring software, and is expanding the amount of data it collects on the race of the people with whom its officers have contact.

A coalition of local organizations held virtual forums and developed a list of proposals they hope will create more transparency and accountability within local police departments.

“What’s different about this movement is that more people are looking at the work that can be done,” said Yurie Hong, founder of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato.

Hong and other community activists say there’s a renewed energy and a rise in people wanting to do something to address racial inequalities. Despite the momentum of the past year, some say the change has been slow.

Demanding change

A year after she created the group Stand Up! Mankato!, D’Avilar said there is still momentum to make change. The group continues to turn out to protest and demand reform and accountability.

Last month, about 150 people gathered on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in the wake of the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a former Brooklyn Center police officer.

“Our lives have value. We matter,” D’Avilar shouted from the median of the bridge. Protesters carried signs that read messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” chanted and called for an end to police violence. Organizers said an overhaul of the criminal justice system is needed to protect Black lives.

The challenge now for D’Avilar is keeping people motivated after a year of work. This summer she is planning to increase educational opportunities on racial justice initiatives and develop mutual aid projects where people in the community can help provide resources to others in need.

She said part of this community-led work is to get away from relying on government systems and create support within the community.

After standing on the Veterans Memorial Bridge most nights for five months, Gene Biewen, 87, said he’s hopeful.

“I’ve gone from almost despair to relief and hope,” said the retired Mankato teacher and greenhouse owner, who is white.

He was among the hundreds to participate in peaceful protests and marches in Mankato in the wake of Floyd’s death. He kept returning to the bridge nearly every evening with signs carrying messages such as “love thy neighbor” and “Black Lives Matter.”

“It’s time we make more systemic progress. That’s why I’m still doing it,” he said last summer, adding that he was able to continue because he is retired and has a light schedule.

He stopped his almost nightly visits after the November general election. He hoped the election of a new president would help bring a highly divided country back together to work toward that systemic change.

He’s glad to see lawmakers talking about issues such as policing reforms and gun control measures but is still frustrated by continued partisanship and slow progress.

He described Chauvin’s conviction as a “small hallelujah.” Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month.

“The amen will arrive when our color doesn’t really matter — when my whiteness no longer gives me privilege,” he said.

Impacts on policing

Indivisible St. Peter/Mankato and other community organizations hosted public forums last fall to discuss local policing. Out of those sessions came a set of recommendations for policing in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter that include collecting data on race, expanding the authority of citizen oversight boards and hiring more officers of color.

The groups received mixed responses after presenting the recommendations to the St. Peter City Council in February, making it unclear if the recommendations will be adopted in the city.

In a statement to The Free Press, then St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters said the report contains disappointing generalizations about policing. Peters, who retired in May, described it as “an effort to undermine all the great work our SPPD officers do every single day to build inroads with underserved people.”

Council member Keri Johnson said she’d like to revisit the recommendations in the future.

“Following our community engagement series, I think it is worth coming back to this report and considering what is feasible,” she said.

Hong, founder of Indivisible, said a majority of folks are supportive of the ideas brought forward in the recommendations but not necessarily the steps to get there. After the groups bring the recommendations to the three cities, she said what happens next is in the hands of the city councils.

She said some local police departments already have been pursuing some of the initiatives brought forward in the recommendations.

“The Mankato Department of Public Safety is ahead of us in some ways,” she said.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said she embraces ideas for improving her department and already has implemented some of the recommendations to come out of the forums.

The department held listening sessions, formed a citizen advisory committee, is expanding race data collection and soon will post that data and other information online.

The virtual listening sessions in November invited citizens to tell department leaders about their experiences with police and share ideas for reforms. The sessions drew praise from some local activists but were not well-attended by other community members.

Valerie Hines, acting vice president of the Mankato NAACP chapter, said she invited several people to join the listening sessions but they declined out of fear of retaliation.

“The fear still remains in people to a point where they still don’t even want to speak up,” she said during the first forum.

The advisory group, composed of people from diverse community groups and backgrounds, is giving Mankato Public Safety input on reform proposals and other opportunities to improve equity.

“They represent all different kinds of organizations who can give us a better lens to look through to help us make better decisions,” Vokal said.

One of the group’s early tasks has been reviewing photographs of unidentified suspects and helping department leaders decide whether to release them to the public.

That followed controversy over the department’s posting of photographs of seven Black men suspected of vandalizing the Mankato Target store following a peaceful protest of Floyd’s murder in June. Many social media commenters said the images taken from surveillance cameras were too blurry to be identifiable and they worried Black men would be wrongfully accused. The department took the photos off its Facebook page the next day.

The committee also is helping the department identify data, policies, complaint forms and other information about the department to post on a new website to launch soon. Vokal calls it a “transparency hub.”

“This is the community’s information,” she said. “Let’s just put it out there.”

The transparency hub will include data about the race of suspects. The department has been tracking race in arrests and this year also began identifying race in use-of-force incidents. Soon it also will record the race of drivers in traffic stops.

“Hopefully we can find disparities in systems and how we’re serving, which then will allow us to work through those issues and better serve our community so that everybody feels safe and comfortable in our community,” Vokal said.

The department also has started using the Guardian officer performance and wellness monitoring software. It is a database, easily accessible to all supervisors, of information about officers, including complaints and commendations, and attendance and tardiness.

Vokal described it as “early intervention” to identify red flags that an officer is struggling. The director said it also could help identify officers who are excelling and showing leadership potential.

“It’s going to be very powerful in being able to see trends that we haven’t been able to notice before.”

Youth take action

A group of teens and young adults pressed Mankato Area Public Schools leaders to remove police resource officers from three of the district’s secondary schools last fall. The presence of armed officers is traumatizing to some students, especially students of color, they said.

The Ignite the Youth group argued there is little evidence officers in schools improve safety.

“We as students want to make it clear that many of us Black and brown students do not feel safe near the police,” group leader Anisa Omar said in September. “Many of us do not trust the police, and the district continuously trying to force a relationship has very traumatic and harmful effects.”

The group suggested the funds used for the officers be reallocated for student support services such as hiring more counselors and social workers.

School district and Mankato Public Safety officials said the resource officers focus on safety education and building positive relationships with students.

The district held a series of community forums and conducted an online survey on the issue. District administrators recommended officers stay in two schools, with some adjustments. The School Board approved that recommendation in December on a 4-3 vote.

The officer that had been at the larger of the district’s middle schools was removed while officers remain at East and West high schools.

The high school officers no longer wear a uniform but continue to carry a gun. An advisory council will develop additional ideas for improving the resource officers program and a system for measuring whether the officers are achieving their mission of building relationships.

Omar declined to talk to The Free Press for this story but has said in social media posts she will continue to press for the removal of officers from schools.

Other students have created spaces for students to pursue social justice initiatives within schools during the past year.

West High School senior Indya Campbell had the idea to form a social justice group in 2019, but Floyd’s death pushed her to put the ambition into action.

Campbell created the student group Moving Our Futures Forward to give students a safe space to have conversations about racial justice issues and pursue projects on the topic. Group leaders gave a presentation to teachers last month on how to actively interrupt when they witness microaggressions or racism within the school.

Mankato East, St. Peter and St. James high schools were among those that participated in a statewide student walk-out last month to protest racial injustice.

Updated education

Minnesota State University reviewed and updated the curriculum for its law enforcement, criminal justice and corrections majors with the help of a task force and following community forums. The changes, which university administrators said were propelled by Floyd’s death, will be fully implemented starting next school year.

The recommendations include updating the students’ general education course requirements to increase the focus on cultural competency, mental health and critical thinking. Those also will be incorporated into law enforcement courses, including studies on addiction, mental health first aid and trauma-informed training. Students also will be required to complete public service experiences with diverse cultures.

Kenneth Reid, director of African American Affairs at Minnesota State University, said George Floyd’s death put the community in a position to make change.

“Folks are more willing to learn and be part of the solution,” he said. He’s noticed a rise in people who want to support and do work to support people of color because Floyd’s death brought attention to the inequalities that still exist.

As an educator, he said the challenge now is figuring out how to engage people who may not know what to do.

He works with students at MSU and is also serving students as a School Board member for the Mankato district. He has spent the past year checking in on students and offering support. After Wright was fatally shot last month, Reid said students were enraged, overwhelmed and exhausted from the trauma of seeing another Black man die at the hands of police.

Reid is charged by the momentum of the past year, but as a Black man himself, he said he is also tired.

“I’m exhausted from having conversations with my students to keep them going as I’m trying to keep myself going.”