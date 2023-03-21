MANKATO — Some of the concerns in agribusiness remain the same as they have been in recent years, but one new worry has emerged.
"Consumer demand ranked as the third highest issue (of concern), which is new," said GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler.
The response came in the fourth annual State of Ag report done by GreenSeam and Minnesota State University, which surveys farmers and agribusinesses in the region.
"The report is important because there is a gap in information on the full value of food and ag, information on what the industry and the economy are doing together."
The 2023 report (greenseam.org/stateofag) was released Tuesday at an event in Mankato. Forty-four percent of responders were farmers and 56% agribusiness leaders.
As in recent years, the top two concerns in the survey were about the ongoing worker shortage, followed by policy and regulation worries. But the ag industry faces new challenges as consumer expectations and demands continue to change.
"It's about what food and fuel people are asking for and what we grow and what's on the grocery shelves," Ziegler said.
Most recently all eyes in agribusiness have been on California's Proposition 12, which prohibits the sale of pork in California when the hog production doesn't meet California's regulatory requirement. One of those requirements is that a sow and her piglets be individually housed within at least 24 square feet of usable floor space rather than confined in "gestation crates."
The pork industry has sued, saying one state can't override the regulations of another state. The Supreme Court late last year heard arguments and will rule on whether the lawsuits against Prop 12 can continue.
Consumer demands also have reached into how other livestock is raised and processed, how food is grown and labeled, and how food production and biofuels production impact the environment and climate change.
But the talent shortage is the dominant concern for agribusiness.
"We dived into more questions on talent this year." Ziegler said the survey showed farmers and agribusinesses are trying a variety of methods to attract potential workers, including speaking to clubs and high school classes, offering more internships and paying employees’ educational tuition.
"Fifteen percent said they are giving tuition reimbursement, which is a pretty big number."
Megan Roberts, executive director of the Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence at Minnesota State University, said the question that gains the most interest is about the future of ag.
"That's one of the biggest questions and one of the most talked about — do people feel the state of agriculture is moving in the right direction? Eighty-two percent agreed it's moving in the right direction," Roberts said.
"There was strong optimism out there about the next two to three years."
She said those who disagreed with the statement tended to focus on worker shortage issues and changes in government policy and regulation.
Those showing optimism often focused on the strong commodity prices in recent years.
Farmers and other agribusiness leaders say they have done well financially and expect things to improve even more.
Sixty-eight percent expect growth for their business in the next year, which is the highest response in four years.
When people looked at the economic prosperity of their own community and what's ahead for them, 74% said those communities are headed in the right direction. That's a little less than last year.
