It’s all about give and take when designing a city bus service with a limited budget, and Mankato will soon be seeking advice on what’s most important to add for riders and what could be sacrificed to keep the books balanced.
The Mankato Transit system will be reaching out to the community in August as it prepares recommendations for how the bus service will change in the coming years. Final decisions later this year will affect where and how often buses run, whether they operate later into the evening, and whether weekend and summer service is increased.
Transit officials working with transportation consultant Toole Design have been gathering input about the current bus system while conducting a five-year update of the Transit Development Plan.
“There’s a pretty strong desire for evening and weekend services,” said Mitzi Alex, a project manager with Toole Design.
The updated plan will include an “illustrative future service vision” — essentially a list of recommended improvements in the bus system if Mankato comes into additional transit funding in the years ahead.
That scenario could include new routes serving lower North Mankato, the Germania Park neighborhood in Mankato and the fast-growing southeast part of the city.
Buses on existing routes would run more frequently on weekdays, possibly every 20 or 30 minutes for some routes. And the Kato Flex service — which picks up and drops off passengers in sections of the two cities that don’t have regular bus routes — would offer rides Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be a “fiscally constrained scenario” consisting of recommendations that could be feasibly implemented even with current budget projections.
“You shuffle services around ... and you don’t increase costs,” Alex said.
That could involve pulling back some of the more far-reaching bus routes, keeping them mostly south of Highway 14 and west of Highway 22. In return for the more concentrated service area, service hours could be extended as late as 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, and bus routes could run on weekends until 7:30 p.m.
The fiscally constrained scenario would run buses only hourly in most cases, but it would extend bus service into the Sibley Park neighborhood for the first time in decades and continue at least some service to Minnesota State University and South Central College even in the summer months, according to a preliminary concept Alex presented to the City Council.
Concentrating on a slightly smaller geographic area would allow the transit system to provide better service, she said. And Kato Flex could provide ride connections from the outlying areas, possibly just tying those more remote spots to a bus stop rather than giving passengers a lift to their final destination as is currently done.
Another benefit of providing bus routes seven days a week and continuing them through the summer is consistency, which makes for a more user-friendly service than a schedule that differs widely by the day, by the time of day and by the month of the year.
“Make the service easier to understand and use,” Alex suggested. “You’re running it a little more frequently and more predictably in the evenings and the weekends.”
The consultant and the transit system, which is led by Shawn Schloesser, began the planning process by first scrutinizing the existing service and gathering opinions from current and potential riders.
Although most Mankatoans never use local buses, the availability of transit is critical to people who are unable to drive or don’t have access to a vehicle — a percentage of the population that could be as high as 30%, according to the preliminary report to the council. Others choose not to drive for financial reasons.
The report states that an effective transit system is also valuable in reducing road congestion, air pollution and fossil fuel consumption. And it can ensure people have equitable access to jobs, education and services.
Mostly funded with federal dollars and fares paid by riders, Mankato Transit has been on a bit of a rollercoaster since the last five-year plan was crafted in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic, which largely shut down MSU’s campus in favor of distance learning, caused the number of annual rides provided on Mankato fixed-route buses to plunge from nearly 670,000 in 2018 and 2019 to 263,000 in 2021. Ridership bounced back to 378,000 in 2022.
“The great news is your fixed-route ridership is recovering,” Alex said.
The 4-year-old Kato Flex service was growing in popularity, particularly after it became a shared-ride taxi-like model that delivers riders to their final destination rather than to a bus stop. By 2021, when Kato Flex was extended into North Mankato, nearly 8,600 rides were provided. That dropped 9% in 2022, but the service remains disproportionately popular with users in North Mankato, who were responsible for 46% of all Kato Flex trips last year.
Mankato Transit’s mobility bus program — which provides door-to-destination service for people with physical and mental disabilities — has seen its ridership soar 82% since 2019. More than 23,000 rides were provided on the mobility buses in 2022, 81% of them for Mankato residents.
Another change — a reduction in the number of communities served — is coming next year.
“Eagle Lake will no longer be served in 2024 by Mankato Transit as it is no longer included in the ‘urbanized area’ as determined by the U.S. census,” Schloesser said.
That will leave Mankato, North Mankato and Skyline in the service area.
The preliminary recommendations for improving the transit system were based on that examination of the current service model and on nearly 700 opinions gathered between March and June from bus riders and the broader population.
But before those recommendations are finalized, another round of community engagement occurs in August. The illustrative and fiscally constrained service changes will be presented to the transit system’s Community Advisory Panel and to area residents attending various community events. Opinions can also be shared online at the city’s outreach page at everyvoice.mankatomn.gov.
“There are different trade-offs that we’re looking to the community for feedback on,” Alex said.
Final recommendations are expected to be delivered to the council in October.
Any expansion of the system won’t depend exclusively on the final recommendations or on the availability of additional revenue, said City Manager Susan Arntz. Finding people willing to drive the buses has been increasingly challenging.
“If you know people who have interest in that ... have them call us,” Arntz told the council. “Like immediately.”
