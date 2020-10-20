MANKATO — If a lack of complaints, criticisms or suggestions is a sign of support, Minnesota State University received a favorable reaction Tuesday to its efforts to reform criminal justice education on the campus following the death of George Floyd.
The wide-ranging changes announced earlier this month by MSU, which has the largest four-year law enforcement program in Minnesota, were offered up for public comment during the first of four online listening sessions. Just two members of the public participated and both were complimentary of the monthslong process to improve training of future cops, probation officers and others aiming to work in the criminal justice system.
Much of the meeting was dedicated to explaining the reforms recommended by a task force in late September following previous meetings with the public and a team of law enforcement, probation, prison and prosecution professionals.
The process started in June after MSU President Richard Davenport called for the review of the university's approach to educating students majoring in law enforcement and related fields following the Memorial Day suffocation of a Black resident at the hands of Minneapolis police.
"The trigger point was the response to the George Floyd murder incident," said Henry Morris, MSU's vice president of diversity and inclusion.
The task force of about 20 professionals met multiple times and included participants ranging from leaders of police departments to community activists.
"So we felt we had a good exchange of ideas and perspectives from across the criminal justice apparatus," Morris said.
The recommendations that followed will adjust college courses and requirements to make students more aware of their own stereotypes, the history and perspectives of a wide variety of cultures, the impact of addiction and mental illness on behavior, how trauma such as abuse can affect how people react and behave, and more.
That will involve incorporating history, sociology, ethnic studies, psychology and more into the curriculum for criminal justice majors, said Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, associate professor in corrections program. The effort will include working with faculty to assist them in modifying their courses and ensuring they are able and willing to have the difficult discussions in classrooms that will be required in tackling those topics.
Beyond the campus, law enforcement and other criminal justice students will be provided with experiences in the community working with various cultures that they otherwise might not come in contact with. Department of Government Chair Pat Nelson, who is the program director of the criminal justice and law enforcement programs, said those experiences are to happen each semester and to go beyond exposure to other cultures to include emersion in those cultures.
"I'll admit this is going to be our biggest challenge," Nelson said of the task of identifying high-quality opportunities.
Matt Loayza, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, focused on academic and administrative changes supporting the effort. Those changes will aim to make it easier for staff to work across disciplines to improve criminal justice courses "to allow us to have better-trained and more culturally competent graduates."
After three more public listening sessions, the group will hear feedback from Davenport and interim Provost Matt Cecil. Faculty training sessions are to begin in the spring and be ongoing. The revised curriculum is to be in place for the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
Of the two participants Tuesday, one simply offered appreciation for the university's willingness to change. The other was similarly grateful and had one question.
Many law enforcement majors transfer to MSU after completing two years of study at a community college, he noted, wondering whether those students would miss out on much of the cultural competency and other reforms being instituted.
Nelson said the university would need to accept the general-studies courses from other schools in the Minnesota state system but could guide those transfer students, through their academic advisers, toward elective classes at MSU that provide some of the critical learning being added to the university's curriculum.
