KASOTA — Manager Jane Schwickert says the grape harvest at Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery is always the most exciting time of the year.
"It's always a good time, a sign of hope. It's extra special this year."
While the winery is beginning to host some weddings and more corporate events, the spring and early summer were slow and it's difficult to introduce new customers to their wines because liquor stores are not doing wine tastings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's certainly been a struggle but I think we're very fortunate in the amount of outdoor space we have, and the large indoor space we have where we've been able to accommodate people pretty well. People feel safe coming in. It's been a good August. We love having people back again."
She said sales to restaurants has slowed as restaurants struggle. Sales at liquor stores has been good, especially among customers familiar with their wines. "But it's tough to expand sales when you can't do tastings. It's coming back in baby steps."
Schwickert said another challenge will come when the warm weather leaves and outdoor service isn't available.
"This fall and winter we'll have to figure out how to stay safe and maximize the number of people we have in."
On Thursday the winery conducted a traditional welcoming of the harvest season, bringing in the first 1,000-pound container of grapes and toasting the harvest with a bottle of sparkling wine.
Vineyard Manager Josh Huberty said the growing season was a good one, with plenty of hot weather and few issues with bugs or mildew. They dealt with a bit of frost in May by putting smudge pots throughout the 15 acres of vineyards to keep the new grape buds from freezing.
"What's nice about this time is you're seeing the culmination of all your work. I love doing this. It's cool to see it coming in," Huberty said.
Chankaska's vineyards will produce anywhere from 35 tons to 55 tons of grapes per year. Their vineyard has 11 varieties, with St. Pepin grapes being the first harvested. Then Marquette and Itasca and Brianna grapes will be ready.
Chankaska also buys grapes from Lone Oak Tree vineyard near Amboy and from vineyards in Washington state and California.
Winemaker John Taylor said the harvest means a hectic time is coming. "It's an exciting time of year. It's insanity for two months."
