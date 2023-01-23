NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged with a felony for animal cruelty after being accused of strangling his dog.
Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, faces the charge in Nicollet County District Court.
A woman called North Mankato police on Wednesday to report she found Mason's pet dog dead at his residence, according to a criminal complaint. She reportedly said it appeared someone had wrapped a piece of fabric around the dog's neck.
A police investigator met the woman at a veterinarian's office. The investigator reported seeing a ligature around the dog's neck and no "other obvious issues with the dog's body that could otherwise explain the dog's death," the complaint states.
The woman reportedly said she went to Mason's house on Jan. 17 to check on his dog after finding out he was in jail for an unrelated reason — he was charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and trespassing that day. She said she found the dog in the garage under a pile of clothing and blankets but didn't immediately see the ligature around its neck.
After returning to the home with a second woman on Jan. 18, they removed the blanket, saw the ligature and realized the dog hadn't died of natural causes, according to the complaint.
Police say they spoke to the second woman, who recognized the fabric as being from a robe she had left at Mason's house. The woman reportedly also said Mason had severe mental health issues and had not been taking his medication lately, according to the complaint.
A police lieutenant reported speaking with Nicollet County's jail administrator Thursday. The administrator told the lieutenant that Mason had made statements to jail staff about how "his dog had gotten aggressive so he had to put it down."
