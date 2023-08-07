MANKATO — A woman faces an assault charge after being accused of punching an emergency room doctor in the face in July.
Demi Christina Johanns, 24, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault of hospital emergency department personnel Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court
A criminal complaint states a hospital security officer told police that he saw the July 5 incident. Police then spoke to the doctor, who reportedly said he was checking on Johanns' medication intake when she "clocked him in the face," causing his lip to swell.
Johanns' first appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 12.
