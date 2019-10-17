NORTH MANKATO — Two people are facing felony drug charges after a man allegedly sold drugs to a police informant and a large amount of drugs allegedly was found in his roommate’s North Mankato bedroom.
An informant told a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent he could buy methamphetamine from Adam Michael Denn, 32, who was living in North Mankato, according to court complaints.
During a sting in August, the informant bought 15 grams of meth from Denn for $390, the charges allege. The informant allegedly purchased another 15 grams for $390 on Sept. 5.
Another sting was set up for Oct. 2 and Denn was arrested this time before the sale. Nearly 13 grams of meth allegedly was found in his possession.
Agents obtained a warrant to search the Tower Boulevard apartment at which Denn had been staying.
Over 128 grams of meth and 10 grams of heroin allegedly were found in a bedroom belonging to Verna Marie Erickson, 37. Agents also found scales and a suspected drug ledger that matched Erickson’s handwriting.
Denn was charged with three counts of felony drug sales earlier this month in Nicollet County District Court.
Erickson was charged with seven counts of drug sales and four counts of possession this week.
