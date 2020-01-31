ST. JAMES —Three people were charged in Watonwan County Thursday with felony counts of wrongfully obtaining public assistance.
Charged were Maria Lourdes Limones Ordaz, 43, of St. James, Luz Hernandez-Tovar, 44, of Madelia, and Joseph Richard Myers, 39, who formerly lived in Watonwan County but now lives in Iowa.
Authorities say they all had jobs but claimed they were unemployed on applications for governmental financial assistance. Ordaz also allegedly failed to report a household member's income.
Ordaz allegedly received over $7,000 in benefits for which she was not eligible, Hernandez-Tovar allegedly received nearly $11,000 and Myers allegedly received nearly $9,000.
