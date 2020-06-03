ST. PETER — An escaped patient of the Minnesota Security Hospital burglarized an occupied St. Peter residence while he was on the run, charges say.
Michael Ray Caldwell, 28, was committed to the hospital after he was found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly killing his mother in 2012. He reportedly cut of his GPS tracker and left the state facility in St. Peter last Thursday. He was caught Sunday.
Charges filed Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court provide new details about Caldwell's days on the run. He is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft. Caldwell also was charged Friday, while he still was on the loose, with felony escape from custody.
According to the newer court complaint:
A St. Peter resident awoke to find Caldwell in her home around 5 a.m. Friday. The woman said he must have come in through a door she left unlocked when she let her dog out earlier that morning.
Caldwell was holding multiple sets of vehicle keys that belonged to the woman and another resident. He complained about his treatment at the security hospital.
When the woman asked Caldwell to leave he set down the keys and walked away. The woman called 911 but authorities could not find Caldwell.
The residents later realized Caldwell had gone through items in outbuildings and poured canisters of regular gasoline into their diesel truck. They suspect he was preparing to steal the truck. The wasted fuel and damage done to the truck by adding the wrong fuel was valued at over $400.
On Sunday morning a rural St. Peter resident reported seeing a suspicious man who might have been trying to get inside the residence. This time Caldwell was caught after a foot chase.
