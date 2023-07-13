MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of hitting a woman in the face on July 5, causing her to fall and hit her head on concrete.
John Robert Olson, 39, was charged with felony harassment and gross misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The woman described an argument and a history of abuse by Olson led up to the incident, according to a criminal complaint. She reportedly feared for her life.
The complaint states a man at the scene told police that he saw Olson strike the woman, followed by her hitting her head after a fall.
Police didn’t immediately locate Olson. A warrant went out for his arrest on Monday and was served on Wednesday.
Olson’s harassment charge is related to a previous domestic related conviction in the last decade, according to the complaint. Court records indicate he was also convicted on a fleeing police charge in 2022.
His initial appearance in court is scheduled for July 20, according to court records.
