BLUE EARTH — A man allegedly threatened police, screwed doors shut and resisted arrest during a confrontation that started over a missing child.
Marco Antonio Zavala, 37, of Blue Earth, was charged with felony counts of terroristic threats and deprivation of parental rights Tuesday in Faribault County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to the court complaint:
A woman reported she went to pick up her son from school Monday but he wasn’t there. When she returned to her Blue Earth home, Zavala had locked her out and refused to tell her if their son was inside with him.
As Blue Earth police officer, who happens to live next door, arrived, Zavala screwed both doors shut. He allegedly threatened to break into the officer’s home and sexually assault the officer’s girlfriend, and screamed at the mother that she failed to pick the boy up at the correct time.
Concerned for the child’s safety, officers broke down a door. A stun gun was used as Zavala resisted arrest.
The boy was found unharmed.
