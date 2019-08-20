MANKATO — After cocaine was found in a crashed car, a Mankato man allegedly admitted he was using and dealing the drug.
Tierre Theo Walton, 29, was charged with felony drug sales and gross misdemeanor assaulting a police officer Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Mankato police responded to a crash Saturday afternoon at Fourth and Hickory streets and found Walton and another man there. Walton was climbing out of the passenger area but said he was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Walton, who has a revoked license, told police he crashed while trying to make a U-turn.
The other man reportedly tried to remove a bag from the car and hide it in the trunk, but an officer stopped him. Walton then grabbed the bag and tried to throw it, struggled with the officer and tried to punch him, the charges said.
The officer deployed a stun gun but it did not incapacitate Walton, who responded: “That (expletive) don't stop me.” The officer then deployed his stun gun a second time and Walton was subdued.
Three baggies, each with about 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, were found in the bag, authorities said.
The other man had $3,000 in his pocket, but Walton allegedly said the drugs belonged to him and his friend was not involved.
Walton admitted to both using and selling cocaine, according to the court complaint. He reportedly said he gets the drug in Chicago because he cannot get good-quality cocaine in the Mankato area.
