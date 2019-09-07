AMBOY — An Amboy man allegedly pointed a gun at two people he blamed for the death of his dog and fired bullets above their heads.
Joshua William Dwyer, 30, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault and felony counts of threats of violence Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is facing felony charges for possessing a gun and ammunition after a felony conviction.
A man and a woman told authorities they were staying with Dwyer until he got upset and kicked them out Wednesday evening. They said Dwyer’s dog followed them as they left on foot and the dog was fatally struck by a vehicle.
The pair said Dwyer demanded they dig a grave for the dog and pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, according to the court complaint.
Dwyer later reportedly told the pair to dig two more holes 6 feet deep, then fired two shots over their heads and threatened to kill the male complainant.
